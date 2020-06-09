16 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Chautauqua County During Past Week, 15 Active Cases Reported for Monday

MAYVILLE – There were 16 more people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Chautauqua County for the time period covering Monday, June 1 to Monday, June 8.

According to data from the Chautauqua County Health Department, the county has now seen a total of 103 people confirmed to have the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That’s an increase of 18% compared to the previous week. That’s roughly the same rate as what was seen from May 25 to June 1, when it was 16%.

Of all the confirmed cases reported to date, 82 have since recovered and as of Monday afternoon, there were just 15 active cases reported. In addition, six COVID-19 related deaths have also been reported since the start of the pandemic. Currently there are no COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the county.

County health officials have said they would not disclose the case number for specific communities and instead or listing cases according to the four Fire Battalions in the county (see above map).

HALF OF ALL NEW CASES COME OUT OF SOUTH COUNTY

Of the 16 new confirmed cases during the past week, half of them came out of Fire Battalion 3 (which includes the city of Jamestown). That’s a 40% increase over the previous week and also marks for the second consecutive week that region of the county having the most reported cases. Three new cases also came out of Fire Battalion 1 (which includes the city of Dunkirk and village of Fredonia), four new cases were reported out of Fire Battalion 2 (which includes Chautauqua, Mayville and Westfield), and one new case came out of Fire Battalion 4 (which includes Falconer and Bemus Point, among other communities).

As for testing, the county reported a total of 5511 negative test results throughout the pandemic, with 2301 reported just during the past week alone. Each week since the pandemic, the county has reported an ever-increasing number of tests being administered. In fact the most recent week saw more than three-times the number of tests administered compared to the previous week.

When looking at the percentage of tests that have come back as positive, the overall percentage since testing began is now at 1.83%. During the past week, just 0.7% of the tests (16 out of 2317) came back positive.

See chart below for more COVID-19 statistical data, as reported by the Chautauqua County Health Department