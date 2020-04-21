ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that hospitalization rates in the state have leveled off and the daily count of deaths due to COVID-19 is at its lowest in three weeks.

The governor said 478 people died from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, down from a peak of nearly 800 just a week earlier.

The Governor also confirmed 4,726 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 247,512 confirmed cases in New York State.

Despite the news of the virus abating, New York City canceled three of biggest events in June – the Puerto Rican Day parade, the Israel parade and the gay pride march.

Cuomo also called on the federal government to provide hazard pay for essential public workers on the front lines, proposing a 50 percent bonus for these workers.

“Essential public workers are the ones on the front lines every day carrying us through this crisis, and we must ensure their efforts and sacrifice are appropriately recognized,” Governor Cuomo said. “This crisis is not over yet, and as long as these workers continue to work and expose themselves to the virus, they should be properly compensated. I am calling on the federal government to provide hazard pay to these frontline workers and give them a 50 percent bonus because they are the true heroes in this crisis.”

According to the Center for Economic and Policy Research, 41 percent of frontline workers are people of color. Of those frontline workers, 45 percent of public transit workers, 57 percent of building cleaning service workers and 40 percent of healthcare workers are people of color. People of color are also disproportionately represented in delivery and childcare services, and approximately one third of frontline workers are members of low-income households.

Gov. Cuomo also said on Monday the business and social restrictions imposed by the NY on PAUSE executive order will remain in place on a statewide basis as he and other governors discuss reopening strategies.

The governor’s announcements runs counter to the regional reopening plan proposed by local Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell last week.