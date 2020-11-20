36 New Cases, 155 Active Cases Reported for Thursday in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – There were 36 New Cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County Reported for Thursday, according to the Chautauqua County Department of Health. With the new cases, the number of active cases is now at 155. That’s 24 more active cases that what was reported on Wednesday.

There also remains 12 people hospitalized* in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the same number as reported for Monday .

Of today’s 36 new cases:

8 new cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

5 new cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

4 new cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

4 new cases in 14787 (Westfield)

3 new cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)

2 new cases in 14724 (Clymer)

2 new cases in 14738 (Frewsburg)

1 new case in 14712 (Bemus Point)

1 new case in 14718 (Cassadaga)

1 new case in 14723 (Cherry Creek)

1 new case in 14733 (Falconer)

1 new case in 14062 (Forestville)

1 new case in 14757 (Mayville)

1 new case in 14767 (Panama)

1 new case in 14782 (Sinclairville)

To Date, there’s been 1,429 known confirmed cases in Chautauqua County since March, with 1,258 considered recovered. There’s also been 16 deaths.