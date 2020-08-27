39 COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Reported in Chautauqua County for Wednesday

MAYVILLE – Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Wednesday in Chautauqua County.

According to health officials, there are now 39 active cases in the county and a total of 159 cases under quarantine or isolation orders. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors. 475 persons are also under domestic traveler quarantine for having arrived to Chautauqua County from a state listed on the New York State travel advisory.

Of the nine new cases reported for today, two involve a person under the age of 18, a female young adult, a male in his 20s, two males and two females in their 40s, and a male and female in their 60s.

According to the health department, two people hospitalized in Chautauqua County have also tested positive for the virus.

To date, there’s been 315 confirmed case in the county and 267 of them are listed as recovered. There’s also been 9 deaths.