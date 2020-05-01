4th Appellate Division Rules Against Appeal Effort Involving 2012 Murder of Clymer School Superintendent

In February 2014, then-Chautauqua County judge John Ward sentenced Taglianetti to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of second degree murder. The Virginia resident was accused of driving from his home to Clymer, NY to confront and eventually kill Clymer School Superintendent Keith Reed, Jr. The incident took place in September 2012 after Taglianetti learned that Reed was involved in an online romance with his wife.