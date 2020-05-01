4th Appellate Division Rules Against Appeal Effort Involving 2012 Murder of Clymer School Superintendent

ROCHESTER – The State Appellate Division: 4th Judicial Department in Rochester Friday announced that it is upholding a 2014 Chautauqua County Court decision that found Anthony “Rob” Taglianetti II guilty of murder.
In February 2014, then-Chautauqua County judge John Ward sentenced Taglianetti to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of second degree murder. The Virginia resident was accused of driving from his home to Clymer, NY to confront and eventually kill Clymer School Superintendent Keith Reed, Jr. The incident took place in September 2012 after Taglianetti learned that Reed was involved in an online romance with his wife.
In his appeal of that conviction, Taglianetti’s attorney had argued the County Court abused its discretion in precluding him from offering psychiatric evidence in support of an affirmative defense of extreme emotional disturbance (EED).
The 4th Appellate Division justices rejected the appeal, saying they agreed with Judge Ward in ruling that Taglianetti’s legal team did not move to enter his psychiatric evaluation in a timely manner and failed to show good cause for a late filing.
