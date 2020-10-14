Active COVID-19 Cases in Chautauqua County Dips Back Below 100

MAYVILLE – The number of active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County was back below 100 on Tuesday after reaching 120 just a day earlier.

The County health department announced there were 92 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon after reporting just five new cases.

The number of new cases was significantly lower than the 35 new cases reported for Monday – primarily due to a detected outbreak and subsequent mass testing at the Tanglewood Manor assisted living facility in West Ellicott.

The five new cases reported for Tuesday include one case each from Jamestown, Celoron, Lakewood, Fredonia and Westfield.

As county officials noted on Monday during a press conference, there remains 10 people hospitalized in Chautauqua County who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic in March, there’s been 796 total confirmed cases in the county, with 691 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths.

Meanwhile, Southwestern Central School District has reported that a member of its teaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Post-Journal is reporting that the school superintendent reported on Tuesday night that an on-site elementary school staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday.

The district says the county health department has now started the contact tracing process.