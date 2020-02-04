Bemus Point Teenager will Be Tom Reed’s Guest during Tuesday’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON – Congressman Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY 23) will be one of several hundred individuals attending Tuesday’s State of the Union address by President Donald Trump and – like all other lawmakers in Washington – he is allowed to bring a guest to attend as well.

This year, Reed has selected 14-year old Ben Cornell of Bemus Point to be his guest. Reed is co-chair of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus and Cornell is a 14-year-old with Type I Diabetes.

Reed said that Cornell recently invited him to attend the Juvenille Diabetes Research Foundation of Western New York’s 20th anniversary Gala to hear him share his story as the “Fund a Cure” Speaker. Reed added that he is pleased to return the favor by inviting Cornell to the State of the Union.

“Diabetes is an issue that touches just about every family in one way or another,” Reed said. “My son has Type I Diabetes, my first floor speech in Congress was on the topic of diabetes, and I have continued to put forward policies that will help people impacted by this disease as we work together to find a cure. Ben recently invited me to attend the JDRF of Western New York’s 20th anniversary Gala to hear him share his story as the “Fund a Cure” Speaker, and I am pleased to return the favor by inviting him to the State of the Union.”

“I would like to thank my Congressman for this special invitation,” Cornell said. “You can tell that Type I Diabetes is an issue he truly cares about, and I appreciate his work to improve the lives of those affected by this disease. I am excited to experience all that goes into this once in a lifetime opportunity.”