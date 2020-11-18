Buckle Up NY, Click It or Ticket Campaign Now Underway

ALBANY – The 21st Annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign is underway and will run through the rest of this month.

The statewide campaign, supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, raises awareness about the importance of wearing seat belts.

Throughout the mobilization, state and local law enforcement agencies are using marked and unmarked vehicles, checkpoints, and roving details to patrol for unbelted occupants.

In August, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that strengthens the state’s seat belt laws. As of November 1, 2020, everyone in passenger vehicles, regardless of where they sit, needs to wear a seat belt or be properly restrained in a child safety seat. In New York, police can lawfully ticket motorists for not wearing a seat belt even if they are not committing any other traffic infractions.