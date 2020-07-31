Buffalo Resident Arrested for Illegal Possession of Handgun

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Police Department is reporting the arrest of a Buffalo man for allegedly possessing a loaded handgun without a permit.

According to Jamestown Police Captain Robert Samuelson, officers made a traffic stop around 4 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Rite Aid in Brooklyn Square. Police say during the stop, a loaded hangun was found inside the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as 23 year-old Dayrone Ferguson of Buffalo.

Ferguson did not have a permit to carry the gun and as a result he was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was sent to the city jail to await arraignment.