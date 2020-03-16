CCIDA Postpones March 18 Business-to-Business Networking Event

CELORON – Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Mark Geise released the following statement Monday morning in response to the Coronavirus outbreak:

As we are all well aware, the world is responding to public health concerns revolving around coronavirus (COVID-19), and the CCIDA is no exception. In response to the public health directives to avoid large meetings and close contact with others, we have decided to postpone the Business-to-Business Networking Matchmaking event originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

The partnership of the CCIDA, SUNY JCC, Chautauqua Works, and MAST-NY, have agreed to follow the procedures and guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

“While we stand by the importance of this event, we need to do our part in trying to control the spread of the coronavirus. At the same time, we understand that our local businesses are better served with their decision-makers being present at their organizations to help guide their teams through this challenging time,” explained Mark Geise, Chief Executive Officer.

At this point, the postponement date is yet To Be Determined. The CCIDA and its partners are most interested in ensuring the health and safety of our communities first, and then we will determine the optimal time to hold this event.