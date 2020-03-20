Chautauqua County Health Department COVID-19 Update: March 20, 2020

MAYVILLE – As of March 20, Chautauqua County has 34 individuals in precautionary quarantine and 0 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public health nurses are monitoring people in precautionary quarantine daily.

We recommend that all County physicians and hospitals notify the Chautauqua County Health Department when a COVID-19 test is performed, but we cannot assure that we have record of every test that has been performed in the County. What we can be assured of, through the NYS electronic reporting system, is the number of confirmed tests – 0 in Chautauqua County.

Officials also say the Chautauqua County COVID-19 Response team continues to meet daily to evaluate and respond to the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation. This team is made up of local Public Health and Emergency Response professionals. Testing supplies are in very limited supply and only those hospitalized or very sick should be tested at this time. It is not being recommended that individuals without symptoms of respiratory illness or those with mild or moderate symptoms be tested for COVID-19 at this time; testing will not change treatment recommendations.

If you feel sick, stay home. Call your health care provider for advice.

We want to stress the importance of following the precautionary guidelines and social gathering regulations –

Wash your hands (for 20 seconds) often throughout the day;

Cover your cough and sneezes;

Avoid close contact with others (6 feet);

Stay home.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – fever, cough, shortness of breath – stay home. You can manage your respiratory symptoms at home.

Monitor your symptoms. If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider. They will instruct you. DO NOT call 911 or visit the ER unless you have a life-threatening emergency.

emergency. Get rest and stay hydrated.

Cover your cough and sneezes.

Wash your hands often.

Stay away from other people in your home.

Avoid sharing personal items like dishes, towels, and bedding.

Clean all surfaces that are touched often.

If you need answers to specific COVID-19 questions, check this list and find the agency who can best answer your questions: