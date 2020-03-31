Chautauqua County Sees First COVID-19 Death

MAYVILLE – The COVID-19 novel coronavirus has claimed its first life in Chautauqua County.

On Monday afternoon the Chautauqua County Health Department reported that a male in his 80s who underwent testing and treatment for COVID-19 died in an Erie hospital.

The unidentified man joins the 1,342 residents across New York State who have died in the past three weeks as a result of the virus. The national death toll is now at 3,170.

As of today, Chautauqua County has a total of eight confirmed cases of COVID-19; including the one death.

Health officials say the other seven individuals are recovering at home.

A total of 21 individuals remain in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who either have tested positive of COVID-19 or a household contact of a confirmed positive case. Another 32 people are in Precautionary Quarantine and 18 individuals are in Mandatory Isolation.

County officials also say that to date, a total of 98 COVID-19 test results have come back negative in the county.

Health officials also said that there continues to be a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gowns, collection swabs, and viral transport media supplies.

As a result, the health department said that the limited COVID-19 testing that is taking place in the county must be prioritized for hospitalized patients and ill health care workers and nursing homes residents. They also said that the equipment that is available must only be used by the appropriate people.

Any resident experiencing a fever, with cough or shortness of breath should call your health care provider first for guidance.

The health department also reminds residents to take some simple steps to try and avoid exposure to COVID-19. They include:

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and wash them more frequently throughout the day;

Avoid touching your face;

Cover your coughs or sneezes;

Avoid close contact with others by keeping a distance of six feet;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; and

Stay home and avoid contact with others if you are sick.

For additional information, you can call the NYS Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or Chautauqua County DHHS at 1-866-604-6789.

If you are overwhelmed right now, the NYS COVID-19 Emotional Support Line is staffed by specially trained volunteers who can help. Reach Out 1-844-863-9314.

The outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has led to the spread of fear and panic for individuals and communities. In addition to following physical precautions guidelines, individuals should be taking care of their psychological well-being. The guide at this link includes tips for the general population, individuals receiving mental health services, parents, caregivers of older adults, and mental health providers: https://omh.ny.gov/omhweb/guidance/covid-19-managing-stress-anxiety.pdf