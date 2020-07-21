Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Body of Missing Jamestown Man

NORTH HARMONY – Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located the body of a man in Chautauqua Lake who was reported missing on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities recovered the body of 46-year-old Brian Twardeski of Jamestown on late Monday morning.

The search for Twardeski began shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in North Harmony when the sheriff’s office says it received a call that he had gone missing in the water as a strong storm passed overhead.

Police say Twardeski, a woman, and three children had been swimming in the area near a boat when a storm moved in. The group had tried to make it onto the nearby boat, but when one of the children had a difficult time getting to the boat. Twardeski then went into the water to help the child. As the child was helped to safety, Twardeski was overcome by the waves. Efforts were made to throw him a life vest and life preserver but the strong wind gusts prevented them from reaching him.

Navigation units soon arrived on scene and began a search, but it had to be put on hold late Sunday afternoon due to the weather and then resumed on Monday. His body was recovered shortly before noon Monday.

The Chautauqua County Water emergency team was assisted in the search by the Bemus Point, Ashville, and Lakewood Fire Departments.