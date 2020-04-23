Chemical Treatment Providers Urge Residents to Seek Medicated-Assisted Treatment if Dealing with Addiction

MAYVILLE – An increase in drug overdoses, and drug overdose deaths, are being reported in communities across the nation during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Such an increase is also occurring in Chautauqua County. According to the Chautauqua County health officials, there have been 45 overdoses, including two fatalities, during the month of March. As of April 22, 14 overdoses have been reported for the month, including three fatalities. In 2019, the average number of overdoses in one month was 19.

In response, the Chautauqua Substance Abuse Response Partnership is urging county residents struggling with addiction to seek treatment, advising them that “Now is the Time.” Now is the time to seek help, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT), for several reasons:

Deadly amounts of fentanyl have been present in the local drug supply;

have been present in the local drug supply; Financial, social, psychological, and physical stresses of living through a pandemic increase risk; and

Access to treatment, including MAT, has never been easier.

Outpatient clinics across the county are working to make access to treatment available for anyone in need, including those for whom travel to a clinic is a barrier. Telehealth options for medication and for counseling are available through The Resource Center, The Chautauqua Center, UPMC Chautauqua, the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene, and the TLC Health Network. Contact and other information can be found at CombatAddictionCHQ.com.

“Now really is the time for anyone struggling with an addiction and/or emotional pain to seek help through one of the outpatient behavioral health clinics throughout the county,” said , Patricia Brinkiman, Chautauqua County Community Mental Hygiene Services Director. “The risks and dangers of these days are great, but so too are the options for help.”

The Chautauqua County Crisis Hotline, 1-800-724-0461, is available if you are experiencing a personal crisis or are in emotional distress.