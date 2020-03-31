City Council Approves Two-Month Suspension of JLDC Loan Payments

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown City Council met on Monday night and approved a resolution to temporary freeze any loan payments to the Jamestown Local Development Corporation. The move will allow eleven different businesses the opportunity to hold off on making loan payments without penalty through May 30, 2020.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundqust told WRFA last week that the freeze in payments is necessary due to the COVID-19 state of emergency and the impact it has on local businesses.

“They are all current on their payments up until now. So it’s to provide some relief for those businesses which are doing very well. We wanted to give them the opportunity to defer some of their payments so they can get back on their fight after we get over this viral curve,” Sundquist said.

The businesses include Gialy’s, Jamestown Rental Properties, Nouveau, Nate Enterprises, Crown Street Roasting Company, Shults Real Estate, International Ordinance Technologies, Thurston Development, HH Jamestown, Jamestown Brewing Company, and Chop House on Main.

Also during last night’s meeting, Sundquist announced that playground equipment and basketball courts at city parks will be off limits, but the parks will still be open.