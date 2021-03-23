City Council to Consider Borrowing $1.8 Million for Parking Garage, Meters, and Bike Share Program

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist is calling on the city council to approve another $1.8 million in borrowing for projects that would go toward existing parking infrastructure, along with future parking and transportation programming.

On Monday night, Sundquist and city comptroller Ryan Thompson went over the details of the nearly $1.8 million bond authorization proposal, which would cover costs associated with upgrades to the Cherry St. and Spring St. parking garages, Security Cameras in all three parking garages, additional downtown Parking Meters, and the installation of a bike sharing program.

Sundquist explained that the city would have to borrow to cover the cost for the projects because they wouldn’t be covered by the nearly $29 million in COVID-19 relief money recently announced for the city.

“As of right now, we have not received guidance from the Treasury Department on what will or will not be reimbursable. We are going by the law, itself. It needs to be related to a water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure project; or an economic development piece related to COVID; or a reimbursed expense for loss revenue to the city. So as of right now, its not specifically authorized under the federal funding,” Sundquist explained.

A breakdown of the cost for proposed projects involving parking and a new bike sharing program for the city of Jamestown, presented to the city council on March 22, 2021.

In 2019, the city council approved borrowing up to $9.4 million for new equipment and infrastructure improvements, with nearly $5.5 of it now borrowed. The majority of the remaining balance is earmarked for a new central garage for the Department of Public facilities, should the city ever move forward with that project.

In the meantime, Thompson and Sundquist both pointed out that with the city only at 36% of its constitutional borrowing limit, and with interest rates extremely low, now is the time to borrow for projects that would improve city parking garages, which are in need of attention.

But city council fiance committee chair Kim Ecklund said she wanted to see more information on the bike sharing program, which would cost $145,000.

“I would like more details. I have no issue, obviously the parking meter stuff needs to be done. The concern I really am running into right now is the bike sharing installs and the liability and all that kind of stuff. I would like to see more details on that,” Ecklund said.

Meanwhile, the council also reviewed the police department’s Police Reform and Reinvention Plan for the final time.

The draft plan was put together by the city police department, with invited input from community members, during the past several months. The plan was mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last summer, who said all police agencies in the state would have to access their public safety operations and develop a reform plan utilizing public input. The mandate came after national protests against public safety and law enforcement took place, due to high profile incidents – including the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd while being taken into custody by police.

A copy of the plan is at the city website. It will be voted on by the council next Monday and sent to the state for its review.