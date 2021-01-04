WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / City Firefighters Respond to New Year’s Eve Fire on Blackstone Ave.

City Firefighters Respond to New Year’s Eve Fire on Blackstone Ave.

By Leave a Comment

JAMESTOWN – Firefighters in Jamestown battled a large fire at a local business on Blackstone Avenue on the final day of 2020.

According to the Jamestown Fire Department, the building housed an auto transmission shop and a warehouse for Valpro. The fire began Thursday afternoon on the northeast end of the building and caused the east end of the building to collapse. Officials say two people were in the building at the time but neither was injured.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.