City Firefighters Respond to New Year’s Eve Fire on Blackstone Ave.

JAMESTOWN – Firefighters in Jamestown battled a large fire at a local business on Blackstone Avenue on the final day of 2020.

According to the Jamestown Fire Department, the building housed an auto transmission shop and a warehouse for Valpro. The fire began Thursday afternoon on the northeast end of the building and caused the east end of the building to collapse. Officials say two people were in the building at the time but neither was injured.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.