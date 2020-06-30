City Hall to Open on Wednesday

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced today that Jamestown City Hall would be reopening on Wednesday, July 1.

All City offices will be open to the public and will accept permits, applications, payments, etc. The public is still encouraged to continue to use the City payment drop boxes and other methods of payment to reduce contact with other members of the public and staff. City

officials asks that everyone coming into City Hall please where a mask for the safety of their fellow citizens.

City parks and playgrounds continue to remain open, except for park restrooms, which will remain closed until further notice. In an effort to prevent spread of COVID-19 to children, the City Parks Department has started sanitizing playground equipment daily.

Please use the contact information below if you need assistance from any City department.