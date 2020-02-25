WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Man Charged After Crashing Into Patrol Car During Pursuit

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown man was arrested Sunday night after hitting leading police on a pursuit and also hitting a city patrol car.

Jamestown police say officers took 27-year-old Samuel Gagliano into custody after initially attempting to stop him around 7 p.m. for driving recklessly in the area of South Main and Harrison streets. Gagliano reportedly refused to stop and was driving recklessly, eventually hitting another traveling vehicle in the area of Fairmount Avenue and Whitley Avenue. He then allegedly intentionally rammed into a Jamestown Police vehicle, causing heavy damage.

Gagliano then reportedly fled the vehicle and ran into a nearby residence. He was eventually taken into custody and later transported to Jamestown City Jail on numerous charges.

