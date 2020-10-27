City Man Charged Following Investigation into Hit-And-Run Involving Toddler

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Police Department has filed charges against a city man who allegedly struck a child with his vehicle last Thurday night while driving down E. Fifth Street.

Police say 27-year-old Nicholas Evans has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, along with several other vehicle and traffic charges. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fifth Street when a 2-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while the child was walking with their family in the road. The child was taken to UPMC Chautauqua and treated for a broken leg and later released.

Evans is accused of not stopping at the scene, but instead stopping a short distance later in a nearby parking lot. However, a group of people who witnessed the incident approached his vehicle and reportedly broke out the driver’s side window, which caused him to leave for fear of his safety. He was eventually located by police a short time later.

After being charged on Monday following the investigation, Evans was released and will appear in court at a later date to answer to his charges.