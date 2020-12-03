City Man Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Child Pornography Charges

BUFFALO – A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of receiving child pornography.

The US Attorney’s office in Buffalo said 30-year-old Shane Guay entered his plead in federal court on Wednesday.

Guay was arrested in November 2016 following a multi-agency investigation that included Homeland Security Investigators along with police in Massachusetts, Georgia, and South Africa. During the investigation, authorities learned Guay solicited minor victims through Instagram to produce images of child pornography. A follow up investigation into Guay recovered 587 images and five videos of child porn on electronic devices that he had owned.

Sentencing for Guay is scheduled for April. He faces five to 20 years in prison.