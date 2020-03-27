City Police Investigate Thursday Morning Shooting Incident

JAMESTOWN – According to a media release, officers were called to the area of 707 Jefferson St. around 11:45 a.m. after receiving word that a man had been shot.

An investigation found the victim had reportedly been shot during an argument in the front yard of the Jefferson Street residence. The victim was able to drive himself to UPMC Chautauqua where he received treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was targeted and not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537, through the anonymous tip line at 483-8477 (TIPS) or via the Tips 411 cellphone app.