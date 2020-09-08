City Recognizes Essential Workers in Announcing 2020 Ritzer Labor Award

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Area Central Labor Council announced on Friday that all essential workers in the community were this year’s recipient of the George Ritzer Memorial Labor Award.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist was joined by the IBEW Local 106’s Dave Wilkinson, along with former city councilman and two-time Ritzer award recipient George Spitale, in announcing the award in the lobby of city hall late Friday morning.

The award is given to an individual or group who volunteers and contributes toward the labor movement, and volunteers time to community organizations.

It is Named in honor of George Ritzer, who served as past president of the Labor Council for over 20 years.