City Republicans Announce Candidates for 2021 Local Elections

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Republican Committee recently met to endorse candidates for the Fall 2021 elections.

The endorsed candidates for Jamestown City Council are all five incumbents: Brent Sheldon (Ward 1 and also the committee chairman), Tony Dolce (W2), Grant Olson, (W5), Kimberly Ecklund (At Large), and Jeffrey Russell (At Large).

Newcomers include: Robert Reedy (W3), owner of Elite Kreations and an Air Force veteran; Andrew Faulkner (W6), a journeyman electrician employed by IBEW Local 106; and Randall Daversa (At Large), retired equipment operator and supervisor for the N.Y.S.D.O.T.

Also returning to the ballot is Richard Elardo (W4), employed by the Jamestown Housing Authority, Classic Brass and operator of the family owned Crescent Inn. Elardo has also ran for the Ward 4 seat in previous elections as well.

The Republicans currently control the Jamestown City Council and will need five victories to maintain control.

“The 2019 election gave a Republicans a majority on City Council a majority for the first time in many years and we hope to build on that in this year’s election with new and fresh ideas”, Sheldon stated, adding, ““We are excited by our full slate of Republican candidates for Jamestown City Council for the first time in over 20 years.”

The city Republican committee also endorsed its Chautauqua County Legislature candidates. They include incumbents Kenneth Lawton, (District 10) and Elisabeth Rankin (District 12). Former Republican legislator David Wilfong (District 11) also makes a return to the ballot this year, after losing his seat in 2019, when he chose not to run for reelection and instead ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Jamestown. It appears the GOP does not have a candidate for Legislature District 9, which will be an open seat this year after long-time legislator and Democrat Chuck Nazzaro announced he would not be seeking reelection. Instead, the Democrats will have political newcomer Billy Torres on the ballot.

These candidates are only the endorsed candidates by the City Republican Committee. Should any other eligible residents choose to challenge any of the candidates in a party primary, it will take place on Tuesday, June 22.