Cluster of COVID-19 Cases Reported at Tanglewood Manor in West Ellicott

MAYVILLE – An assisted living facility in the Jamestown area is the location for a cluster of new COVID-19 cases that cropped up over the weekend.

Chautauqua County officials held a press conference on Monday to offer additional details about the latest COVID-19 outbreak at Tanglewood Manor in West Ellicott.

According to acting County Executive PJ Wendel, the Chautauqua County Health Department received 53 COVID-19 positive lab reports between Friday and Sunday, with 47 of those cases related to Tanglewood Manor and Memory Gardens. Specifically, the cases involve two staff members and 45 residents.

Health officials say they cluster was identified over the weekend, when the test results for four residents came back positive on Saturday, with an additional six coming back positive on Sunday. The ten cases in two days prompted the testing of all residents in the Tanglewood facilities Sunday, with 35 additional positive cases coming back on Monday morning.

“The 35 new cases for October 12 are related to a newly identified cluster involving Tanglewood Manor,” said Wendel. “We have been working with Tanglewood, New York State Department of Health, UMPC Chautauqua, and other community partners to contain this spread. This situation is still evolving, but as we have with other clusters, we wanted to get the information out to the community quickly and effectively.”

Health director Christine Schuyler said ten of the residents with moderate symptoms have been sent to the hospital for monitoring, but none were place in ICU.

“Tanglewood is in the process of notifying the families of all of those who have tested positive for COVID-19. While most individuals have no or very mild symptoms, eight residents from Tanglewood and two from Memory Gardens have been hospitalized for mild to moderate symptoms,” Schuyler said.

With the additional cases over the weekend, there are now 120 active cases as of Monday, with 53 new cases being reported for Saturday through Monday. Of the 53 new cases, 42 were reported out of Jamestown’s 14701 zip code (although they are all most likely from Tanglewood in West Ellicott). In addition, three new cases were reported in Lakewood, two new cases were out of Dunkirk, and one case each was reported out of Bemus Point, Cherry Creek, and Sherman.

To date, there’s been 791 total cases, with 658 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths.

Officials say all residents are reminded to continue practicing social distancing, wear marks and practice frequent hand washing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.