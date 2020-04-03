Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County Now up to 12

MAYVILLE – The total number of Confirmed cases of COVID-19 four Chautauqua County is now at 12.

On Thursday afternoon the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services reported two new confirmed cases in the county – one involving a man in his 60s and the other involving a woman in her 20s.

Of the twelve confirmed positive cases in Chautauqua County, two people have recovered completely, one individual has died, and nine others are continuing to recover under mandatory quarantine.

In addition, there are 17 other individuals also in Mandatory Quarantine because they are a household contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19.

The health department also says that 26 individuals in Precautionary Quarantine and 68 individuals are in Mandatory Isolation and are pending COVID-19 lab test.

The health department also said that there have also been 156 negative test results to date.

In New York State, there are now nearly 93,000 confirmed cases and a total of 2,468 deaths.

Meanwhile, there are 245,500 cases in the US with 6,058 deaths and worldwide, the total number of confirmed cases is now at 1,027,000 – with 54,000 deaths.