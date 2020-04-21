Confirmed Coronavirus Numbers in Chautauqua County Continue to Decline

MAYVILLE – The number of confirmed active coronavirus cases and those under mandatory quarantine or isolation in Chautauqua County continues to go down.

County health officials said Monday afternoon there are now just two known active cases in the county, while 36 residents remain in quarantine or isolation. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

The number of total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic yet again remained unchanged at 27. A total of 22 confirmed cases are listed as recovered while three deaths have also been attributed to the virus.

The county health department also addressed the issue of testing and reporting test numbers.

“The Chautauqua County Health Department is not responsible for ordering testing, thus we do not report the number of tests administered,” health officials said in a media release on Monday. “A healthcare provider is responsible for ordering a test, and there are guidelines to prioritize testing because of limited testing capability. The Health Department asks that the testing sites, where samples are obtained, report the number of test samples to us, but it is not a legal requirement. The number of tests, accuracy of tests, and laboratory locations where tests are analyzed are out of the control of the Chautauqua County Health Department.”