Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Now up to 21 in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Chautauqua County.

According to a media release sent out by the county health department on Wednesday afternoon, the two new cases involve a male and a female, both in their 40s.

The additional two cases now brings to total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Chautauqua County to 21. Of those 21 cases, 11 remain active while two resulted in death and eight others are now considered recovered.

Health officials also say there are now 108 total cases under quarantine/isolation orders. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

There’s also been 229 negative tests to date.

The Chautauqua County Public Health staff says it is conducting investigations to identify close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases. The staff is following guidance from state health department officials, with contact tracing beginning 48 hours before the day the person with the positive test started having symptoms.

Officials also say that close contact refers to a person who cared for or lived with a person with COVID-19. It does not include activities such as walking by a person or sitting across a waiting room or office for a brief time.

Because tomorrow is Good Friday, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Health commissioner Christine Schuyler will hold their weekly COVID-19 press conference this afternoon at 3 p.m. The press conference will be live streamed at facebook.com/ ChautauquaCountyGovernment.

Meanwhile, governor Andrew Cuomo reported on Wednesday that there were 779 deaths on Tuesday, bringing New York’s total fatalities to 6,268 – the majority of which are in the greater New York City area. Cuomo also said the number of deaths will continue to climb as thousands of people who have been hospitalized for weeks remain on ventilators and are not able to recover.

Nearly 150,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, although thousands have recovered.

There are also now a total of 432,438 confirmed cases in the United States with 14,808 deaths reported. And there are 1,490,000 confirmed cases worldwide with 89,000 deaths. Also 332,000 have recovered.

For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia or even death.