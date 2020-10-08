County Announces Nine New COVID-19 Cases for Wednesday

MAYVILLE – There are now 53 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County. That after the Chautauqua County Health Department reported nine new cases on Wednesday.

According to health officials:

5 of the new cases were from Dunkirk,

2 cases were reported in Fredonia,

1 case was reported in Jamestown,

and 1 case was reported in Lakewood.

Health officials also say a total of three people hospitalized in the County have also tested positive, as of Monday.

A total of 280 cases under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and 23 people were under domestic traveler quarantine for having arrived to Chautauqua County from a state listed on the New York State travel advisory.

To date, there’s been 710 confirmed cases in the county, with 644 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths.