County Fair Cancelled for 2020

DUNKIRK – The Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the fair said the decision came after careful consideration and once it became clear that cancellation was the prudent choice to help improve community health and safety and reduce the cycle of infection.

They also said that if the COVID-19 situation improves to the point where it is once again safe to hold mass gatherings, the Fair will return in July 2021.

Another causality of COVID-19 is the 2020 Babe Ruth World Series, including the 13-year old series that was scheduled to take place in August at Diethrick Park in Jamestown. Organizers say that due to the novel coronavirus, all Babe Ruth World Series events have been cancelled nationwide. However, it was also announced that Jamestown will have the opportunity to move this year’s 13-year-old World Series to 2021.

The Lakewood Village Board has also voted to cancel this year’s Fourth of July celebration due to coronavirus concerns.