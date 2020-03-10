County Health and Human Services Director Gives Coronavirus Update to City Council

JAMESTOWN – So far there’s been no cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Chautauqua County, but there is one person currently in precautionary quarantine due to recently traveling abroad.

That was the update provided Monday by the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services in the wake of news that the Novel Coronavirus is continuing to spread around the globe and more cases are being diagnosed in New York State.

“We have no cases of the novel coronavirus in our county. We do have one person who is under precautionary quarantine. That means they are very low risk. They have no symptoms, they just had traveled to one of the CDC’s designated Level 3 countries. That is the guidance we are following, from the CDC and State Health Department and then we go from there as far as implementing our plan,” Health and Human Services Director Christine Schuyler explained during Monday Night’s Jamestown City Council work session.

Schuyler also said that new updates regarding the tracking and monitoring of the virus in Chautauqua county will also be posted on the county’s Facebook page.

“We’ve put up on your Facebook page numbers so people will know how many persons are under investigation, if we have any confirmed cases, and there will be tips there every day with links on where to go to find more information. It will also be on our website, the county executive’s Facebook page, and Emergency Services as well.

As of Tuesday morning there’s been 142 confirmed cases in New York State, although health officials in New York state and across the country agree that there is likely to be a significant increase in the number of cases once more testing is conducted.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Schuyler also reminded the public that the flu is still widespread in our community with 681 cases reported over the season.

She advises residents to go about their daily lives, stay calm, and take routine precautions to prevent respiratory diseases, including:

Washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

Avoid close contact with sick people;

Stay home when they are sick;

Cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday also announced the state will provide alcohol-based hand sanitizer to New Yorkers free of charge.

To help combat price-gouging and ensure New Yorkers have access to this vital prevention method, the state will produce up to 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer each week in 1.7 oz., 7 oz. and gallon bottles.

The hand sanitizer will be made available to residents free of charge, and distribution will be prioritized by the most impacted and high risk communities, and state agencies, including the MTA.