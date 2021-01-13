County Health Department Releases Statement on COVID-19 Vaccines

MAYVILLE – As New York State continues to expand the populations that are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Chautauqua County Health Department is reminding the public that vaccines may not be immediately available for all who are eligible to receive them.

According to a Public Service Announcement sent out on Tuesday, “Because the number of people eligible to receive vaccine far exceeds the number of doses of vaccine available, it will take several weeks to months for all of those eligible at this time to get vaccinated,” the health department noted.

“Please do not call or email the Chautauqua County Health Department for vaccine scheduling. As a reminder, local vaccination appointments cannot be made over the phone at this time. The Health Department has no ability to assist with issues with the state’s website or the state’s hotline

The scheduling of public vaccination clinics in Chautauqua County is dependent on vaccine allocated by New York State. The ability to plan these clinics in advance is very limited.

Please continue to monitor the Health Department’s website frequently for any updated clinic registration links. Continue to scroll down the “COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics” page for clinic information.”