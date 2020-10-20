County Health Department Reports 133 Active Cases of COVID-19, 18 Hospitalizations

MAYVILLE – County health officials reported 34 new Cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County from Saturday through Monday.

The county health department said there were a total of 133 active cases, ten more than what had been reported on Friday. Health officials also indicated there were 18 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of the 34 new cases:

14 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

9 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

2 cases in 14710 (Ashville)

2 cases in 14733 (Falconer)

2 cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)

1 case in 14738 (Frewsburg)

1 case in 14062 (Forestville)

1 case in 14063 (Fredonia)

1 case in 14750 (Lakewood)

1 case in 14782 (Sinclairville)

The majority of the cases stem from the Tanglewood Manor outbreak, which was first reported on Monday, Oct. 12. There are currently 15 active cases among Tanglewood employee and 62 active cases among Tanglewood residents. Health officials also note that 2 people associated with the outbreak have since recovered.

To date, there’s been 872 total confirmed cases and 726 have since recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths.