County Health Officials Announce Two New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Confirmed Case Total to 10

JAMESTOWN – Two New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Chautauqua County, bringing the new total of known cases to 10.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department, the new cases involve a man in his 80s, with no recent travel and a man in his 40s, also with no recent travel.

Health officials also said on Tuesday afternoon that of the 10 confirmed positive cases in Chautauqua County, one person has recovered completely and was released from mandatory quarantine. Eight people continue to recover under mandatory quarantine and one person has died.

Health officials add that in addition to the eight active confirmed cases, 17 others are in Mandatory Quarantine because they were a household contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. Meanwhile, 28 individuals are in Precautionary Quarantine and 32 are in Mandatory Isolation. There’s also been 100 negative test results to date.

Statewide, there were 9,300 additional confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to over 75,000. The state has also seen 1,714 deaths.

Across the country, there are now 190,000 confirmed cases and 4,081 deaths. Another 7,100 have been reported as fully recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia and can lead to death.

County Health Commissioner Christine Schuyler also announced on Tuesday that an online mapping tool will be released Wednesday, displaying data about positive COVID-19 cases and where they are located. However, the information won’t focus on specific towns or communities, but will instead be divided by the four fire battalions in the County and will be updated regularly.