County Health Officials Report 14 New Cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Health officials reported Wednesday afternoon that there were 14 New Cases of COVID-19 in the county and the number of active cases saw an increase and is now at 141.

Of the 14 new cases:

3 cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

3 cases in 14787 (Westfield)

2 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

2 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

2 cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)

1 case in 14757 (Mayville)

1 case in 14718 (Cassadaga)

Officials also say that of the 117 cases from Tanglewood Manor, 18 remain active, including 14 involving residents. In addition, 98 cases have recovered, including 75 residents. There’s also been one death, which was reported on Tuesday.

The Health Department is also currently investigating a cluster of cases in the North County, which were the result of a private event. At least 23 cases have been linked to the private event; 4 cases are active and 19 have recovered.

There are also 25 people hospitalized in Chautauqua County as of Monday who’ve tested positive for the virus.

To date, there’s been 1,130 cases confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March, including 974 that have since recovered. There’s also been 15 deaths, according to health officials.