County IDA Approves $5.7 Million in Low Interest Loans to 28 Businesses As the Cope with Impact of COVID-19

JAMESTOWN – The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has allocated more than half of the federal CARES Act money it recently received to assist businesses throughout the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the county IDA was selected to receive a $10.5 million grant to establish a new, low-interest Revolving Loan Fund (RLF). Both businesses and non-profit organizations are allowed to apply for the funding as a means to respond to economic injury resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As currently established, the new RLF provides loans of no less than $25,000 and not to exceed $1 Million, and working capital loans of up to $250,000, with an interest rate of 2.44% (the lowest allowed).

The first round of funding – totaling more than $5.7 million, was awarded during the Tuesday IDA board meeting – going to 28 businesses and non-profit entities.

Of the 28 loan approvals, six of them covered more than half the total amount being borrowed:

$700,000 to SKB Auto Sales (Fredonia)

(Fredonia) $646,650 to Big Inlet Brewing (Mayville)

(Mayville) $500,000 to Cockaigne Resort (Cherry Creek)

(Cherry Creek) $494,460 to Artone (Jamestown)

(Jamestown) $375,000 to Heritage Ministries (Gerry)

(Gerry) $375,000 to Advanced Production Group (Dunkirk)

The remaining loans were as follows:

$322,000 to Luscombe Aircraft Corporation (Jamestown)

(Jamestown) $250,000 to La Quinta / Holiday Inn Express / Hampton Inn (Jamestown)

/ / (Jamestown) $227,000 to Pace’s Pizzeria (Jamestown)

(Jamestown) $200,000 to Webb’s Candies, Inc. / Webb’s Motel Inc. (Mayville)

/ (Mayville) $182,183 to Kimbert Manufacturing dba Barton Tool Inc. (Falconer)

dba (Falconer) $125,000 to Ark Wholesale , LLC (Fredonia)

, LLC (Fredonia) $125,000 to Brigiottas Farmland Produce & Garden Center Inc. (Jamestown)

(Jamestown) $125,000 to Corvus Bus & Charter, Inc. (Falconer)

(Falconer) $125,000 to Excelco / Newbrook, Inc. (Silver Creek)

/ (Silver Creek) $125,000 to Falconer Hotel, LLC (Falconer)

(Falconer) $125,000 to International Ordnance Technologies (Jamestown)

(Jamestown) $125,000 to Pucci Carpet One Furniture & Bedding, Inc. (Fredonia)

(Fredonia) $115,000 to Shawbucks, Inc. (Jamestown)

(Jamestown) $125,000 to Webb’s Harbor Restaurant and Bowling Lanes, Inc. (Mayville)

(Mayville) $87,500 to Bilicki Law Firm, PC (Jamestown)

(Jamestown) $85,000 to Skate Shop (Jamestown)

(Jamestown) $75,000 to The Original Crunch Roll Factory, LLC (Westfield)

(Westfield) $41,000 to Merritt Estate Winery, Inc. (Forestville)

(Forestville) $35,000 to Ivory Acres Weddings LLC (Frewsburg)

(Frewsburg) $25,000 to Uhl Ventures LLC dba Servpro of Jamestown/Olean (Jamestown)

IDA Director Mark Geise reminds businesses that the application and program details are still currently available, and urges anyone interested in applying to contact the CCIDA office at 661-8900.