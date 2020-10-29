County Legislature Approves 2021 Budget with Slight Property Tax Increase

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved a 2021 spending plan that will result in a slight tax rate increase for residents.

The legislature voted 18 to 1 Wednesday night on a budget that calls for a tax levy of $67.1 million dollars, an increase of $740,000 over what had originally been proposed by acting county executive PJ Wendel’s proposed budget that he presented last month.

As a result of the adjustment, the property tax rate for county residents, currently at $8.46 per $1000 assessed value, will see a slight increase of 5 cents. For a home with an assessed value of $100,000, that would result in an increase of $5 in their tax payment for next year.

The $740,000 increase to the tax levy by the legislature is on top of the $2.2 million increase initially proposed by Wendel, bringing to total projected amount of property taxes to be collected in 2021 to $67.17 million.

A driving force behind the property tax adjustment was an adjustment in the sales tax revenue, with the legislature cutting back on the amount of sales tax revenue that had been projected in Wendel’s executive spending plan to the tune of $500,000.

Total spending in the budget is an estimated $260.5 million. It now goes before Wendel for his signature.