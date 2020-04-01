County Reminds Residents that Mental Health Services are Still being Offered in the Community

MAYVILLE – Providers throughout Chautauqua County are taking steps to ensure services will remain in place for those seeking mental health and chemical dependency treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The offices and clinics will continue to offer services for those in the community who wish to access treatment through telemedicine and with modified clinic hours.

Family Service of the Chautauqua Region, located at 332 East 4th St. in Jamestown, offers family-focused mental health therapy to the greater Chautauqua region.

“The office is closed for clinical business but administration continues to facilitate all forms of correspondence and coordination with all of our staff for our clients and partners,” said Julie Chipman, Director of Clinical Services. “Patients are being seen through telehealth appointments, new and routine referrals within two weeks, and sooner for urgent or crisis referrals.”

For more information about Family Service of the Chautauqua Region, please call (716) 488-1971 or visit http://fscrmentalhealth.com .

The Chautauqua Center provides behavioral health services with individual and group counseling and treatment for substance use disorder, including medication-assisted therapy. The Chautauqua Center has offices at 107 Institute St. in Jamestown and 319 Central Ave. in Dunkirk. For more information, please call (716) 484-4334 or (716) 363-6050.

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene Mental Health and Chemical Dependency Clinics are providing telemedicine appointments Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clinics are also open for crisis appointments and other special circumstances Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinics are located at 200 E. Third St., 5th Floor, in Jamestown and 319 Central Ave. in Dunkirk. For more information, please call (716) 661-8330 or (716) 363-3550.

The Resource Center (TRC) provides one-to-one counseling, group counseling, and medication assisted treatment.

“We are accepting new referrals both in our PROS (Personalized Recovery Oriented Services) Program and in our Outpatient Clinics for Mental Health Counseling and Psychiatric Services,” said Nicole Mucheck, Director of Behavioral Health Services & Care Coordination. “We can schedule same day or next day appointments in both programs, and have on-site crisis appointments as well as telemental health services including both phone and video.”

TRC office at 186 Lakeshore Dr. W. in Dunkirk is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and its office at 880 E. 2nd St. in Jamestown is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (716) 366-7660 or (716) 661-1447.

TLC Health operates clinics at 33 N. Main St. in Cassadaga and at 7020 Erie Rd. in Derby, just outside of Chautauqua County.

“We are accepting new patients at both clinics and are scheduling appointments within three business days,” said Megan Schmitt, Director of Substance Use Disorder Services. “All interactions between patients and staff will be via telephone through Telemed. The best way to contact each clinic is by phone.”

Its Cassadaga Clinic can be reached Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at (716) 595-3355. Its Derby Clinic can also be reached at (716) 947-0316.

UPMC Chautauqua Outpatient Mental Health and Outpatient Chemical Dependency clinics are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Appointments, including new evaluations and crisis appointments, will continue to be offered via phone or video linkage,” said Trish McClennan, Director, Behavioral Health Services. “During this time, we have limited staff at both locations. These folks are taking care of all calls, scheduling tele visits, and handling crisis appointments. Peers from the Mental Health Association (MHA) are also on site to assist patients with any tele connection issues, as well as interface with the community.”

Its clinic at the Jones Health Center, 51 Glasgow Ave. in Jamestown, can be reached at (716) 664-8641 and its clinic at the Dunkirk Health Center, 306 Central Ave. in Dunkirk, can be reached at (716) 363-0018.

If you answer YES to any of these questions, please call ahead before visiting any health care provider.

Do you have any respiratory symptoms?

Do you have a fever?

Have you traveled outside of the United States or New York State in the last 14 days?

Have you been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have you been in close contact with anyone who may have coronavirus or COVID-19 virus in the last 14 days?

The Chautauqua County Crisis Hotline at 1-800-724-02461 is available if you are experiencing a personal crisis or are in emotional distress.

If you are feeling lonely and need someone to talk to about how you are feeling, the WARMLINE is available 24/7 at 1-877-426-4373 or send a text to (716) 392-0252.

Only if you, a friend, or loved one is experiencing a life threatening medical emergency, should you go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.