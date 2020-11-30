County Reports 107 New COVID-19 Cases Since Nov. 25

MAYVILLE – There were 107 new cases of COVID-19 reported during the four days covering Thanksgiving through Sunday.

Chautauqua County Health officials reported 19 new cases for Sunday, along with 23 cases on Saturday, 24 cases on Friday, and 41 cases on Thanksgiving. The county only provided the number of new cases during those four days with no other data being released.

The last time the county put out a full COVID-19 report was Wednesday, Nov. 25, when officials announced 25 new cases and a total of 176 confirmed active cases in the county. The number of known confirmed cases was the highest daily total in the county since the start of the pandemic.

A complete COVID-19 report is expected Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, health officials also remind the public to Stop the spread of COVID-19 by Wearing a mask; maintaining a social distance of 6 feet; and washing your hands often.