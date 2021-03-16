County Reports 140th COVID-19 Death over Weekend

MAYVILLE – The number of Active COVID-19 cases in the county was 125 as of Sunday.

Chautauqua County Health officials on Monday said 59 new cases were confirmed from Friday through Sunday in addition to one new virus-related death.

There’s now been over 7800 known cases during the past year, while the number of deaths is now at 140. There are currently nine people with the virus in the hospital and the seven-day positivity rate for the county of 0.8%.

Meanwhile, more than 28,000 residents in Chautauqua County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — representing 22% of the population. In addition, over 14,000 have completed their vaccination series.