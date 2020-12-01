County Reports 19th Death, 162 Active Cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, Nov. 29

MAYVILLE – Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Chautauqua County.

The County health department reported on Monday that a 19th death was recorded during the Thanksgiving Holiday break. They say the individual was a resident in their 70s.

Health officials also say there were 162 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. That’s 14 fewer active cases than what was reported last Wednesday, when the last full COVID-19 report was released by the county.

Health officials also said that there were 111 new cases reported from Thanksgiving through Sunday.

Of those 111 new cases:

23 new cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

16 new cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

15 new cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

8 new cases in 14712 (Bemus Point)

5 new cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)

4 new cases in 14733 (Falconer)

4 new cases in 14738 (Frewsburg)

4 new cases in 14787 (Westfield)

3 new cases in 14750 (Lakewood)

3 new cases in 14757 (Mayville)

3 new cases in 14747 (Kennedy)

3 new cases in 14716 (Brocton)

3 new cases in 14781 (Sherman)

3 new cases in 14138 (South Dayton)

2 new cases in 14775 (Ripley)

2 new cases in 14724 (Clymer)

2 new cases in 14736 (Findley Lake)

1 new case in 14728 (Dewittville)

1 new case in 14782 (Sinclairville)

1 new case in 14081 (Irving)

1 new case in 14767 (Panama)

1 new case in 14718 (Cassadaga)

1 new case in 14740 (Gerry)

1 new case in 14723 (Cherry Creek)

1 new case in 14710 (Ashville)

Health officials also reported 13 people hospitalized* in Chautauqua County as of Saturday also tested positive for COVID-19.

To date there’s been 1,675 total confirmed cases with 1,494 listed as recovered. There’s also been 19 deaths.