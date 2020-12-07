County Reports 90 New Cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, Dec. 3

MAYVILLE – There were 90 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for Thursday, Dec. 3.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated early Friday afternoon, the total number of known Active Cases as of Thursday was 263, far surpassing the previous record of 190 set just a day earlier.

There were also 15 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, one higher than the previous day.

The 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 4.7% – up half a percent from Wednesday.

Of the 90 new cases from Thursday, 23 were out of Jamestown and 14 were out of Mayille. There was also 20 cases reported between Dunkirk and Fridonia, and nine cases out of Lakewood.

As of Thursday, there’s been a total of 1883 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1600 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also been 20 deaths, according to the health department.

he most recent numbers involving Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be posted Monday.