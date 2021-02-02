WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Reports Four New Deaths, 182 New Cases for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department says there were four new COVID-19-related deaths in the county for over the weekend. As a result, the overall number of COVID-19 related deaths is now at 107.

According to the county health department’s COVID-19 dashboard that was updated Monday, there were also 182 new COVID 19 cases for the three days covering Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As of Sunday, there were 401 active cases – eight fewer than what was reported for Thursday.

There were also 35 hospitalizations for Sunday, the same total that was reported for Thursday. Also, the 7-day test positivity rate continues to decline and is now at 5.7%.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been over 6700 total cases with over 6200 now listed as recovered.

