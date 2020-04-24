County Reports New COVID-19 Case, 51 People in Quarantine/Isolation

ALBANY – Another new confirmed case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has been reported in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday said the latest case involves a female in her 30s.

With the new case, there has now been a total of 29 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began, although only 2 of them – including the one announced Thursday – are active. Due to limited testing there are likely more active cases than those identified by county health officials. As a result, the county says a total of 51 people are in quarantine / isolation and are being monitored. There’s also been 653 negative test results to date.

As part of the daily message, local officials also said that in addition to the concerns about contracting the virus and getting sick, there are other risks during the pandemic that are indirect and can stem from feelings of isolation during this time of social distancing.

Health officials are offering tips to help cope with rising stress and also remind the public that it is important to help people, young and old, understand that feeling sad, worried, confused, scared and angry is normal.

The daily updates on COVID-19 along with various health and wellness tips can be found at the COVID-19 page at chqgov.com and also on the Chautauqua County Health Department Facebook page.