County Reports One New COVID-19 Death for Tuesday, Feb. 9

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death for Tuesday.

The information was announced Wednesday afternoon on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which now reports a total of 128 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the county reported 45 new cases, and the total number of Active cases is now at 239 – six fewer than Monday.

There were also 29 hospitalizations, one more than what had been reported for Monday. And the 7-day test positivist rate was 4.8%, 0.4% lower than Monday’s rate.

As of Tuesday, there have been 7,139 total COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, with 6,772 now listed as recovered.

