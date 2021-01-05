County to Update COVID-19 Numbers Monday Afternoon

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County health officials will release an updated report on COVID-19 in the county later today.

Due to the New Year holiday along with the weekend, the most recent day where numbers were available was for Wednesday, Dec. 30. Officials reported that as of Wednesday, there were 534 active cases in the county, a sharp increase compared to the 415 actives cases reported just a week earlier.

There were also 45 hospitalizations in the county with a person testing positive for COVID-19. That was an increase of 14 compared to the previous week.

And there were a total of 32 COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, an increase of five compared to the previous week.

In addition, the 7-day average positivity rate in the county was at 10.7%, up 4% from the rate reported a week earlier.

The community in the county with the highest Active Cases rate was Frewsburg, which health officials say had 15.7 cases per 1,000 residents as of last Wednesday. Jamestown’s active case rate was at 3.7 per 1,000 resident.