COVID -19 Supplies Available for Agricultural Producers

JAMESTOWN – Cornell Cooperative Extension Western New York Region, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties have sanitizer and face masks available for distribution.

Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany Counties will have hand sanitizer and face masks available for farms in each county. This program is available only for farm owners to distribute to themselves and their employees. This effort has been made available through NYS Dept. of Ag and Markets as a result of the COVID–19 pandemic. There is no cost for the products to be provided.

The sanitizer and face coverings will be available for pickup at the following locations:

Cattaraugus County CCE office located at 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville.

The Cattaraugus program is in cooperation with the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water District and the Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau. Only information required will be the number of employees served. Available on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates may be added if the demand requires. Details for picking up are: Drive to the parking Lot, Stay in vehicle and proceed in line to the front of building. A staff member will get your order and deliver hand sanitizer and face coverings to your vehicle. Please maintain social distancing and wear face covering. Call if you have a question at 716-699-2377 during business hours.

Chautauqua CCE: Lake Erie Regional Grape Program office located at 6592 West Main Road in Portland.

The Chautauqua program is in cooperation with the Chautauqua Produce Auction, The Lake Erie Regional Grape Program, and the Chautauqua County Building and Grounds Department. Delivery may be available also. Delivery and pick up will be scheduled on a case by case basis while supplies last. Visit www.cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua for more details and to place a request for product. Details for picking up are: Drive to the parking Lot, stay in vehicle and proceed in line to the front of building. A staff member will get your order and deliver hand sanitizer and face coverings to your vehicle. Please maintain social distancing and wear face covering. Call if you have a question at 716-664-9502 during business hours.

Allegany CCE: Allegany County farms may contact Lynn Bliven by phone 585-268-7644 ext. 18 or email lao3@cornell.edu to schedule pickup or delivery.

