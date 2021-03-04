COVID Cases Remain Level in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County remains at 116.

That’s according to the county health department COVID-19 dashboard, which reported 19 new cases and no new deaths for Tuesday. The 116 known active cases is the same total as what was reported on Monday.

Health officials also said there were 7 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday, the same total as Monday. And the 7-day test positivity rate was at 1.3% – one-tenth of a percent higher than Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic one year ago, there’s been over 7,600 known active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with nearly 7,400 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 138 COVID-related deaths.