Deadline for Registration at JCC is Aug. 21

JAMESTOWN – New and current students planning to attend the fall semester at Jamestown Community College are encouraged to finalize their registration and financial aid details by Friday, August 21.

Students can meet with a JCC representative over Zoom to have questions answered or to schedule an in-person appointment.

Walk-in appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The use of masks and social distancing is strictly enforced for all JCC employees, students, and visitors while on campus.

Appointments regarding admissions, billing, registration, and financial aid information can be scheduled by calling 716.338.1001 or through JCC’s virtual information center at sunyjcc.edu/virtual-information-center.