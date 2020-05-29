Delay Expected for Five NY Regions Scheduled for Phase 2 Reopening

ALBANY – It appears the effort to enter Phase 2 of the the Forward New York reopening process Friday for five regions of the state has hit a stumbling block. That’s according to a report from the Albany Times Union.

The five regions include the Mohawk Valley, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Central New York.

Western New York – which includes Chautauqua County – is not part of the original five that entered Phase 1 on May 15. It entered Phase 1 on Tuesday, May 19.